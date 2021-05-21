Nightclub in Lake View will fully reopen for vaccinated people only: 'No exceptions'

A nightclub in Lake View is fully reopening on Friday to individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hydrate Nightclub located at 5358 N. Halsted, will end social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigations with their new requirement.

The dance floor will be open until 4 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday.

International DJs will return to the bar beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Upon entry, the bar says a copy or picture of a patron's vaccine card showing full vaccination will be required to enter.

On May 18, the bar wrote a message on Facebook stating:

"JUST ANNOUNCED! CHICAGO'S DANCE FLOORS CAN REOPEN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ENDS!!! The new City of Chicago rules allow businesses that ensure the safety of guests and staff by ONLY ADMITTING FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE to return to pre-covid operations! DON'T BE LEFT OUT! Join us at Hydrate Nightclub Chicago this weekend and bring a copy or picture of your vaccine card- only those vaccinated will be allowed to be in the club after 11:30PM this Friday and Saturday- IT'S TIME TO DANCE TOGETHER AGAIN!! The world's best DJ's are returning to Chicago this summer! Don't miss out!!! If you're not vaccinated- protect yourself and everyone else- GET VACCINATED NOW!"

On Hydrate Nightclub's website, the business states:

"Entry requires a copy or picture of your vaccine card showing full vaccination. No exceptions."