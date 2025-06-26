No relief: Transferred patients still without AC at second Chicago hospital, families say

The Brief Many Weiss Memorial Hospital patients were transferred to nearby hospitals, including West Surburban Medical Center, last week due to air conditioning failure. West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park is also reporting air conditioning failure. Families of patients report poor care after move, some even pulling their loved ones out of the hospital all together due to the continued issues.



Patients transferred out of Weiss Memorial Hospital due to a prolonged air conditioning failure were moved to another facility that also lacks functioning AC, according to family members.

What we know:

There is still no air conditioning at Weiss Memorial Hospital, after more than one week.

A spokesperson said mechanics are working around the clock to restore cooling. In the meantime, ambulances are being diverted to other facilities, including West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and the emergency room is only accepting walk-in patients.

Diane O’Connell said her 83-year-old father was admitted to Weiss on June 13 with a high fever and trouble breathing. She said the temperature in his hospital room reached 80 degrees before he was transferred to West Suburban.

But after the move, O’Connell said her father's new room was even hotter — reaching 88 degrees — and that he was not receiving his medication or being fed for over 30 hours. His condition worsened, and the family eventually had him discharged. He is now being treated at home.

"Well, it was very heartbreaking because my dad has Parkinson's, and he's perfectly present mentally. But they are so vulnerable now," she said. "And I didn't realize this right away, because I'm not a nurse, and I'm not medically trained, but the next morning and later that evening, we realized he actually was not getting his medication or being fed for that first like 30 hours that he was at the hospital."

The backstory:

Weiss and West Suburban are both managed by Resilience Healthcare, which began transferring patients and partially closing Weiss on June 17.

In total, 22 patients were moved to West Suburban, five were sent to other hospitals, and 18 were discharged to their homes or nursing facilities.

According to Weiss Memorial, the needed parts to fix the air conditioning have been ordered but have not been delivered. Once they are delivered, the hospital said it will take several days for the parts to be installed "given the hospital’s aging infrastructure had not been properly maintained by its many previous owners."

West Suburban Medical Center confirmed to FOX 32 that its facility remains without air conditioning as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it is monitoring the situation.