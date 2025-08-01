Nonprofit partners with Lollapalooza to feed Chicagoans in need

The Brief Musically Fed, a national nonprofit, is partnering with Lincoln Park Community Services to deliver unused catered food from Lollapalooza to homeless shelters in Chicago. The initiative helps prevent food waste by redirecting fresh backstage meals to shelters, feeding dozens of residents. Strict quality guidelines are followed to ensure the food remains fresh and respectful to guests, with meals potentially lasting multiple days.



As Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park this weekend, there's an effort underway behind the scenes to ensure Chicagoans don't go hungry.

A national nonprofit is teaming up with a local homeless shelter to feed dozens of people.

What we know:

Since 2016, Musically Fed has partnered with performers, promoters and festivals to turn leftover catered food into meals for those who need it most.

This year for Lollapalooza, the organization is joining forces with Lincoln Park Community Services, which operates two homeless shelters in the city, including one on Sedgewick Street.

This week, Musically Fed has been picking up fresh, unused catered food from backstage and transporting it to the shelter. Otherwise, the food would go to waste.

What they're saying:

There are strict guidelines in place that LPCS Director of Development Bob Jones says Musically Fed follows to make sure the food is fresh and of quality, leaving a lasting impact on the guests staying here.

"Right now, we're getting ready for a significant order, and it's gonna be everything from breakfast, lunch and dinners over the past day, I believe," Jones said. "And we're excited because we don't know what we're gonna get. But when it gets here to the Cedric location, it's going to feed our 48 guests and, depending on how much there is, they might have two plates. It might be left over for breakfast and lunches and dinners into the next day, but we're going to make sure that the quality of the food maintains what they're giving us because out of respect for the guests and everybody else, we want to make sure that we do good by musically fed."