Norberto Navarro case: Supporters of jailed immigrant call for his immediate release

There's a new push for an immigrant to be released from jail.

Supporters of Norberto Navarro say that in Will County in 2017, he witnessed a crime. He agreed to testify and requested a visa that would stop his deportation.

But his family says that instead of getting a visa, he's been kept behind bars in the custody of immigration police.

His supporters say that's a grave injustice.

"Just as the community has been fighting for the rights of others, it is time for us to stand with Norberto and his family and fight for his rights," a supporter said.

Last week, the Immigrant Rights Clinic at the University of Chicago filed an emergency motion demanding he be released.