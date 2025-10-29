Chicago man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer, police say

The Brief Isaiah Martinez was arrested Monday after allegedly crashing into a police vehicle and shooting a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop on the Northwest Side. Martinez faces nine charges, including attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated battery of a peace officer, as well as several misdemeanors and traffic citations. Martinez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.



A North Lawndale man was charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer after crashing into a police vehicle and shooting the officer in Portage Park on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Isaiah Martinez, 30, was arrested on Monday around 4:00 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Eastwood Avenue after he allegedly ran into a police vehicle while officers were making a traffic stop in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

Martinez shot the officer once before crashing into another police vehicle at the scene, police said.

Isaiah Martinez (Chicago Police Department)

Martinez left the scene on foot before he was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Attempt first-degree murder

Aggravated discharge of a firearm

Armed violence

Aggravated Battery of a peace officer

Possession of a firearm by a repeat offender

Aggravated possession of stolen vehicle

Damage of government property

Attempt to elude officer

Three traffic citations

Martinez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday. No further information was provided by police.