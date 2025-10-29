Chicago man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer, police say
CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man was charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer after crashing into a police vehicle and shooting the officer in Portage Park on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Isaiah Martinez, 30, was arrested on Monday around 4:00 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Eastwood Avenue after he allegedly ran into a police vehicle while officers were making a traffic stop in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.
Martinez shot the officer once before crashing into another police vehicle at the scene, police said.
Isaiah Martinez (Chicago Police Department)
Martinez left the scene on foot before he was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Attempt first-degree murder
- Aggravated discharge of a firearm
- Armed violence
- Aggravated Battery of a peace officer
- Possession of a firearm by a repeat offender
- Aggravated possession of stolen vehicle
- Damage of government property
- Attempt to elude officer
- Three traffic citations
Martinez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday. No further information was provided by police.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.