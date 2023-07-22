North Lawndale shooting leaves man dead, 4 others wounded

A mass shooting on the West Side left one man dead and four others injured Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block South Spaulding Avenue in North Lawndale just after midnight when shots were fired.

Two male suspects walked up to the victims and began firing shots.

A 40-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Another 40-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the face. A third 40-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and head.

Police say 44-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A 50-year-old malm sustained a graze wound to the right arm and refused medical attention.

There have been no arrests made. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.