4 pedestrians robbed at gunpoint overnight on Chicago's North Side

Four men were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents overnight across Chicago's North Side.

In each robbery, three males got out of a black SUV and stole the victim's cellphone and belongings at gunpoint. No victims were injured in the robberies, which happened at the following times and locations:

A 25-year-old man was robbed around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Roscoe Street in Lake View East

A 51-year-old man was robbed around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of West Lakeside Place in Uptown

A 24-year-old man was robbed around 11:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Berteau Avenue in Ravenswood

A 42-year-old man was robbed just after midnight in the 2900 block of North Long Avenue in Cragin

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected.

There is no one in custody. Detectives from Area Three and Area Five are investigating.