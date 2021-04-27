Northbrook cancels July 4 parade, fireworks show to be determined

Northbrook is making modifications to its annual Independence Day activities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Village officials announced on Tuesday that the village will not hold its Fourth of July parade for the second year in a row due to current COVID-19 guidelines and the nature of the event, which requires advanced planning and coordination.

"The 4th of July Parade is truly a big highlight of summer in Northbrook. So, it is a great personal disappointment to me, as well as all of our Northbrook neighbors and friends that for a second year in a row it must be cancelled," said Northbrook Park District Board President Mary Ann Chambers.

Chambers said she's hopeful the parade will return in 2022.

A decision on whether the village will hold a fireworks show on July 4 or a later date would be made by the first week of June, according to a statement from the village.

The Liberty Loop 5K Race and Liberty Lap Fun Run at Techny Prairie Parks and Fields will take place on Saturday, July 3, according to the statement.

The village said modifications to the races will allow for many runners, in compliance with state guidelines.

More information on Northbrooks Fourth of July events can be found at www.northbrook4thofJuly.com.