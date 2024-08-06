Northbrook Church hosts school supply drive for Chicago students

The first day of school will be here before we know it and that means students need school supplies.

Parents know supplies can be expensive. The sharing ministry of St. Norbert and Our Lady of the Brook Parish in Northbrook is helping relieve that financial burden for some Chicago families.

Parishioners donated crayons, pencils, paper, folders, notebooks, glue sticks, scissors, and backpacks that will go straight to St. Margaret of Scotland School on Chicago’s South Side. Volunteers sorted the items, noting the donations this year appeared to be nearly twice in volume as much as last year.

From hand-selected store bought supplies to cases of Amazon delivered pencils and markers, each donation supports education.

The sharing ministry contributes food, clothing and other provisions to the needy year round.

But volunteers said there is something magical about new school supplies.