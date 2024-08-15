Northbrook man denied pre-trial release in fatal Mother's Day crash case

A Northbrook man accused of causing a crash that killed a Glenbrook South High School senior on Mother's Day was denied pre-trial release.

The court's ruling for 21-year-old Taeyoung Kim was made Thursday. He'll be detained until his next court date, set for Aug. 27.

Kim is accused of speeding and causing the crash that killed 17-year-old Marko Niketic. He's charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and several traffic citations.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 18.

Prosecutors claim Kim had alcohol and marijuana in his system when his car ran a red light while speeding from downtown Chicago to Glenview.

Despite the speed limit on Lake Avenue being 35 miles per hour, Kim's vehicle was reportedly traveling 131 miles per hour right before the crash happened.

Niketic was turning left when his vehicle collided with Kim's. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.