Northern lights could illuminate Chicago's skies this week — what to know

Chicagoland may get another rare opportunity to witness the northern lights this week, thanks to a solar storm that could push the aurora borealis further south than usual.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm warning for Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, following a large coronal mass ejection (CME) observed on Oct. 1.

The aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, is a natural light display caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with Earth's atmosphere. These colorful lights are usually visible near the poles, but strong geomagnetic storms can make them visible as far south as Chicago.

The storm, classified as a G3 on NOAA’s five-level G-scale (with G5 being the strongest), could allow mid-latitude locations, including Chicago, to experience the northern lights on Thursday and Friday nights.

Northern Lights over Chicago | Jake Hamilton

For those hoping to catch a glimpse, the weather forecast appears favorable. While clouds may increase late Thursday night, skies are expected to remain mostly clear through midnight. Friday night’s forecast calls for even clearer skies, providing another potential viewing window.

Experts advise that getting far away from light pollution and finding an unobstructed view of the northern horizon will improve your chances of seeing the aurora. While cameras can capture the vivid colors more effectively than the human eye, especially at lower latitudes, the natural light show can still be a stunning experience.

NOAA cautions that geomagnetic storms can sometimes disrupt satellite communications, GPS, and even cause static on radios, but these effects are usually brief and rare.

For the latest updates on aurora activity, viewers can check forecasts from the Space Weather Prediction Center or NOAA’s spaceweather.com.