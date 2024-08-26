Northwest Side businesses targeted by burglars: CPD

Chicago police issued an alert after three businesses were broken into and burglarized Saturday morning on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, four people wearing dark clothing broke the front glass door or a side window to a business and stole cash boxes and registers, police said. They then fled the scene in a red Hyundai Elantra.

The burglaries took place over the span of two hours at the following locations:

At 4:38 a.m. in the 6100 block of North Northwest Highway

At 6 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

At 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North California Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.