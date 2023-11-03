Northwestern hazing scandal: More former athletes to share stories of racism, hazing for first time

A group of former Northwestern University football players plan to share their experience with racism, hazing and abuse during their time in the program.

The players will share their unique stories of trauma endured at a press conference in Chicago Friday ahead of Northwestern’s football game at Wrigley Field Saturday.

Several former players spoke out about hazing within the school's entire athletic program after a whistleblower came forward over the summer.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald was suspended in July and subsequently fired days later. The university later fired head baseball coach Jim Foster.

The hazing scandal and abuse of athletes spread wider than football. A former volleyball player became the first female athletes to file a lawsuit against Northwestern in late July.

Several lawsuits were filed over the course of the summer. Three former baseball staffers filed a suit over the abusive and toxic environment.

In October, Pat Fitzgerald announced he would sue the university, and it's president, for $130 million citing a breach of contract.

The players will be represented by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and Stinar Law, PLLC. The firms represent over 50 former Northwestern student-athletes who have suffered trauma due to racial discrimination, sexual abuse, hazing, and other forms of misconduct that caused physical and emotional harm.