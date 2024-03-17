Northwestern, Illinois acquire spots in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

NCAA's selection Sunday watch party is becoming a favorite tradition for the Northwestern University community.

The Northwestern Wildcats, their families and fans gathered inside Evanston's Welsh Ryan Arena for the big announcement.

This is the team's third time participating in the NCAA Tournament in school history.

It's also their first time playing in consecutive years.

Star player Boo Buie, who returned for a fifth year, told attendees it's the best time of the year for these athletes.

Players spent time with many of their young fans, autographing posters and basketballs.

The university's band cheered the team on as well.

Northwestern Alum Ed Streb said the Wildcats have come through some tough times and "it's amazing to see them advance."