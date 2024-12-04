Gunman who killed Northwestern student sentenced to 60 years in prison
CHICAGO - The man who was convicted of killing a Northwestern University student was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Diante Speed shot Shane Colombo multiple times in Rogers Park back in 2018.
Colombo was walking down the street when he was caught in a crossfire during an argument between two people. He was a PhD student who had just moved to the Chicago area from California.
