NTSB report: CTA Yellow Line operator had alcohol in system during November 2023 crash

A recent report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has revealed that the operator involved in the November 2023 CTA Yellow Line crash had alcohol in his system at the time of the incident.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, when a southbound Yellow Line train collided with a CTA snow removal machine between the Dempster-Skokie and Howard stations.

At the time, the train was carrying 30 passengers and one operator, while six CTA workers were aboard the snow removal machine.

According to the NTSB, 16 people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, with three of them suffering critical injuries.

RELATED: CTA Yellow Line train crash: 2 more lawsuits filed after NTSB releases preliminary cause

Following the crash, the 47-year-old train operator was taken to the hospital, where blood specimens were collected around 11:20 a.m. The hospital testing revealed ethanol in his sytem at 0.06 g/dL.

The NTSB noted that "the hospital ethanol test is an unconfirmed clinical test, and the results report contained a disclaimer that the results are not intended for legal purposes."

A subsequent urine test at 1:20 p.m. only detected substances administered to the operator after the crash.

The FAA Forensic Sciences Laboratory conducted toxicological tests on the operator's blood, detecting ethanol levels of 0.043 g/dL in a specimen collected at 11:20 a.m. and 0.048 g/dL in a second specimen collected at 11:36 a.m.

Federal Transit Administration (FTA) regulations prohibit employees in safety-sensitive positions from working with a blood alcohol level of 0.04 g/dL or higher. Employees with levels between 0.02 and 0.04 g/dL must be removed from duty for at least eight hours or until their alcohol level drops below 0.02 g/dL.

The train operator passed medical exams in both 2021 and 2023, receiving two-year commercial motor vehicle (CMV) certifications each time. He was part of the CTA’s random drug and alcohol testing program but had not been selected for testing before the crash.

CTA released the following statement in response to the report:

"The NTSB’s longstanding protocol related to incidents is that the entities involved do not discuss any specifics of an ongoing investigation, and that all media inquiries about the incident be directed to that agency. We respect and will continue to follow the NTSB protocol.

The CTA takes the safety of its employees and passengers extremely seriously. CTA’s drug and alcohol policy and testing program for safety-sensitive employees, such as its rail and bus operators, complies with all federal regulations. CTA has several measures in place to monitor employee compliance with its policy to promote a drug and alcohol free workplace.

Safety-sensitive employees are subject to pre-employment and return to duty testing. If there is reasonable suspicion an employee is under the influence while on duty, they are also subject to drug/alcohol testing. In compliance with federal law, CTA also conducts roughly 350-450 random drug and alcohol tests of its safety-sensitive employees each month. Employees involved in accidents are subject to post-accident drug/alcohol testing.

When reviewing information contained in this medical report, it is important to put it in context with the NTSB’s preliminary report issued in December, which states:

"The operator [of the incident train] immediately initiated a full-service braking application to stop the train. The operator then saw the snow removal machine and initiated an emergency braking application. …."

The CTA continues to work closely with the NTSB as they continue their investigation into the Yellow Line collision last November.

The operator in question remains out of service."