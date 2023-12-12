NTSB releases report on CTA Yellow Line crash

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released a preliminary report on the CTA Yellow Line crash that injured dozens and caused roughly $8 million in damage.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 when a southbound Yellow Line train struck a CTA snow removal machine between the Dempster Skokie Station and the Howard Station.

The CTA train was carrying one operator and 30 passengers at the time of the crash while six CTA workers were on the snow removal machine.

Sixteen people were hospitalized as a result of the crash and three were critically injured, according to the NTSB.

Part of the NTSB's statement read as follows:

"The passenger train was traveling southbound about 54 mph when the operator received a stop command from the signal system because of the snow removal machine stopped on the track about 2,150 feet ahead. The operator immediately initiated a full service braking application to stop the train. The operator then saw the snow removal machine and initiated an emergency braking application. The train decelerated to about 27 mph before striking the snow removal machine. Preliminary review of the train’s event recorder showed that the wheel slide protection system activated throughout both braking applications."

The NTSB said the CTA's signal system at the site of the crash was configured to allow a stopping distance of 1,780 feet or less.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the CTA after the crash with some claiming the collision was "completely preventable."

The NTSB will go over the preliminary report at 3 p.m. Tuesday.