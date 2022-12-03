Oak Lawn hospital murder: Man charged with murdering person outside Advocate Aurora emergency room

article

A Chicago man is charged with murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn.

Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.

Police said Rose and McGee were part of a group at the hospital after a double murder in Chicago. In that case, two men were shot dead on West 87th in Gresham about an hour before the shooting at the hospital.

Rose is scheduled to be in bond court in Chicago on Sunday.