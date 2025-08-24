Chicago crime: $10k reward for information on 31-year-old woman’s shooting death

The Brief A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman. Gabriela Ochoa was shot and killed on Aug. 16 when two individuals tried to rob her in Bridgeport.



The backstory:

Gabriela Ochoa was shot and killed in the 800 block of W. 27th Street in Bridgeport on Aug. 16, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Two individuals tried to rob her before the shooting. Police said the shooter was seen traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting death.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the persons responsible. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

What you can do:

To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867 or the Chicago police tip line at 833-408-0069.

Tips can also be submitted to CPDTip.com or emailed to TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org.