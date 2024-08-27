Expand / Collapse search
Octavia Redmond murder: Video shows person of interest wanted in connection to letter carrier's death

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 27, 2024 2:41pm CDT
West Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month.

At about 11:38 a.m. on July 19, Octavia Redmond, a 48-year-old mail carrier, was in front of a home in the 12100 block of South Harvard when someone approached her and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Durango.

Redmond was shot multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Hospital, where she later died. 

The next day, the vehicle believed to be used in the murder was discovered torched in the 8900 block of South Holland Road in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood. 

MORE: Octavia Redmond murder: Vehicle believed to be used in Chicago mail carrier's shooting death found torched

Chicago police are still looking into whether Redmond was targeted since none of her belongings were taken.

Octavia Redmond murder: Postal workers call for more protection

Postal workers gathered together Monday demanding more protection after one of their own was gunned down last week.

On Tuesday, more than a month after a shooting, police released video showing a person of interest in the 7000 block of South Campbell before the fatal shooting wanted in relation to the fatal shooting of Redmond. 

Police said the individual was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. He was seen in the 7000 block of South Campbell before the fatal shooting. 

Back in July, union leaders reported that in the past two years,140 letter carriers have been attacked in Chicago.

Anyone with information in connection to this shooting is asked to contact Area Two Violent Crimes Detective Foy at (312) 747-8271. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

