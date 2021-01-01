Officer involved in Lawndale shooting; man wounded

An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and wounded a man on New Year’s Day in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police released few details about the shooting, only saying in a statement that the officer "was involved in a shooting incident in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue."

One suspect was shot about 12:05 p.m. and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The man was shot in his arm and listed in fair condition, according to Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Two other suspects were arrested in the incident, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Police said a spokesperson was headed to the scene to address reporters, but later called off a news conference and referred to a five-sentence statement issued to the media.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was headed to the scene to investigate, the agency said on Twitter.