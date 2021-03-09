Officials update Chicago COVID-19 travel order

Chicago health officials on Tuesday updated the city’s emergency travel order, moving several states from the quarantine list.

The following states no longer require a quarantine or negative COVID-19 test: California, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and West Virginia.

However, Texas and Nebraska were moved to the tier requiring quarantine or a negative test result.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 1,510 people tested positive for COVID-19, while another 16 people died from the virus.

The new figures raise the state’s caseload to 1,201,027 and 20,781 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Monday, 75,372 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered statewide, health officials said.

The state’s testing-positivity rate is now 2.3%.