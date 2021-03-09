Expand / Collapse search

Officials update Chicago COVID-19 travel order

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, should still cover face in public

Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer at WebMD, breaks down the latest medical headlines regarding COVID-19.

CHICAGO - Chicago health officials on Tuesday updated the city’s emergency travel order, moving several states from the quarantine list.

The following states no longer require a quarantine or negative COVID-19 test: California, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and West Virginia.

However, Texas and Nebraska were moved to the tier requiring quarantine or a negative test result.

Meanwhile, Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 1,510 people tested positive for COVID-19, while another 16 people died from the virus.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The new figures raise the state’s caseload to 1,201,027 and 20,781 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Vaccinations begin today at the United Center

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...

On Monday, 75,372 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered statewide, health officials said.

The state’s testing-positivity rate is now 2.3%.