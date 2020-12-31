Officials urge Chicagoans to celebrate 2021 at home or virtually

The city of Chicago is reminding people that New Year’s Eve is not the time to say goodbye to the fight against the coronavirus.

The city says that no events of any kind are allowed this year, and people should not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers.

Gatherings or parties in hotel rooms, events spaces, banquet halls and shared housing rentals are also banned.

Statewide, indoor dining and drinking is not allowed at bars and restaurants, and the businesses must close for outdoor service by 11 p.m.

The city says it will enforce these requirements by issuing potentially hefty fines and closing businesses, if necessary.

As the year comes to a close, Chicagoans continue to reflect on the highs and lows of 2020.

"I just want the coronavirus to end," said Benjamin Szudy of Chicago.

The CDC says the safest way to ring in the New Year is at home with the people you live with or virtually.