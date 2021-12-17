O'Hare Airport offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits

O'Hare Airport is now offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits for travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control started handing out the kits at O'Hare and a few other airports this week.

This is part of a new program to try and get international travelers tested soon after they land in the United States.

Travelers are required to get tested before flying here, but the CDC also wants travelers to test themselves again three to five days after arriving.