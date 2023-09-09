Expand / Collapse search

Passenger escorted off plane at O'Hare Airport: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
O'Hare International Airport
CHICAGO - An outbound flight at O'Hare International Airport was delayed Friday night in order for a passenger to be escorted off the plane.

Chicago police say the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway at about 8:45 p.m. when an announcement was made from the cockpit about an earlier incident that initially delayed takeoff. 

After the announcement, a passenger got out of his seat and began moving around the cabin and talking in a repetitive manner. Police said the passenger was "possibly in crisis."

The plane returned to the gate and the passenger, a 31-year-old man, was escorted off the aircraft and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Swiss Air jet aborts takeoff at O'Hare, CFD responds to fire

There was plane trouble at O'Hare Airport on Friday night when a Swiss Air jet was forced to abort its takeoff.

Police did not say what caused the flight's initial delay. However, there was a massive emergency response at the airport around the same time when a Swiss Air jet caught fire after takeoff. 

All inbound flights were temporarily halted as the incident was handled. 

No additional information was made available this time.