Passenger escorted off plane at O'Hare Airport: Chicago police

An outbound flight at O'Hare International Airport was delayed Friday night in order for a passenger to be escorted off the plane.

Chicago police say the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway at about 8:45 p.m. when an announcement was made from the cockpit about an earlier incident that initially delayed takeoff.

After the announcement, a passenger got out of his seat and began moving around the cabin and talking in a repetitive manner. Police said the passenger was "possibly in crisis."

The plane returned to the gate and the passenger, a 31-year-old man, was escorted off the aircraft and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police did not say what caused the flight's initial delay. However, there was a massive emergency response at the airport around the same time when a Swiss Air jet caught fire after takeoff.

All inbound flights were temporarily halted as the incident was handled.

No additional information was made available this time.