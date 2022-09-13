Expand / Collapse search

Old Copley Hospital in Aurora transformed to apartment community for people with disabilities

Aurora
After sitting vacant for 25 years, a hospital in Aurora reopened Tuesday with a new purpose.

The old Copley Hospital Campus was revitalized with a $125 million investment.

The new development, called Weston Bridges, is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community.

It will be used as an apartment community for people with intellectual, cognitive and developmental disabilities. 