Old Copley Hospital in Aurora transformed to apartment community for people with disabilities
AURORA, Ill. - After sitting vacant for 25 years, a hospital in Aurora reopened Tuesday with a new purpose.
The old Copley Hospital Campus was revitalized with a $125 million investment.
The new development, called Weston Bridges, is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community.
It will be used as an apartment community for people with intellectual, cognitive and developmental disabilities.