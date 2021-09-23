Old Joliet Correctional Center transformed into haunted house

Spirits will come alive this weekend at the old Joliet Correctional Center.

The prison opened in 1858, and for the first time, it’s being transformed into a haunted site.

The prison closed in 2002.

It’s been used in movies, like the Blues Brothers, and tv shows, like Fox’s Prison Break.

The prison was built using prison labor.

It housed criminals and prisoners of war during the Civil War.

It was no small feat to make the old structure safe for visitors.

"It was an absolute journey. As you can imagine, prisons are designed to keep people in, right. Not let people out. So we had to completely overhaul the building from the ground up to bring it up to today's life safety standards, fire safety standards, and then once we did all that, build all the sets," said Bryan Kopp, the haunted house’s manager.

The haunted prison is open through Nov. 6.

Tickets start at $19.99.

You can get yours at hauntedprison.com, and, they are now hiring ghosts!