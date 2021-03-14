Expand / Collapse search

One Chicago bar cited for violating COVID-19 regulations as revelers celebrated St. Pats early

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
River North
Chicagoans celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early, while bar owners watch for overcrowding

The warm temps and surprise dyeing of the Chicago River had hundreds snapping selfies and enjoying the great green sight on Saturday. After that, many people were hitting the bars. Nate Rodgers reports on what bar owners are doing to make sure people follow the rules.

CHICAGO - Chicago bars were busy with early St. Patrick's Day revelers this weekend, but only one bar was cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Clutch Bar on Erie Street was cited for being over capacity, allowing too many people at each table, and having tables closer than six feet.

Chicago conducted 40 investigations over the weekend and observed an additional 49 businesses.

Chicago's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department said they found a "high level of compliance" with rules requiring establishments to operate with a 50 person capacity limit.

City officials dye Chicago River green

Surprise! City officials dyed the Chicago River green Saturday morning!