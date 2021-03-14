One Chicago bar cited for violating COVID-19 regulations as revelers celebrated St. Pats early

Chicago bars were busy with early St. Patrick's Day revelers this weekend, but only one bar was cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Clutch Bar on Erie Street was cited for being over capacity, allowing too many people at each table, and having tables closer than six feet.

Chicago conducted 40 investigations over the weekend and observed an additional 49 businesses.

Chicago's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department said they found a "high level of compliance" with rules requiring establishments to operate with a 50 person capacity limit.

