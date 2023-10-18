One Chicago neighborhood ranks in world's best neighborhoods: report

A new list of the world's best neighborhoods includes one in Chicago.

According to global magazine Time Out's sixth annual list released Tuesday, Hyde Park ranks 19th on the list.

Out of the U.S. neighborhoods on the list, Chicago comes in fourth behind locales in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

Hyde Park is home to the Museum of Science and Industry, the University of Chicago and Hyde Park Art Center.

The neighborhood is also known for being the home to former President Barack Obama.