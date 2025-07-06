One dead, five others injured in three-vehicle crash at a stop sign: Lake County Sheriff

The Brief A 2020 Porsche Macan, driven by a 58-year-old Addison man, rear-ended a Chevrolet Volt at a high speed; the Chevrolet was stopped at a stop sign; a passenger in the Chevrolet later died from her injuries. The force of the crash pushed the Chevrolet into a Mercedes-Benz, also stopped at the stop sign. Five other people in the cars were injured; charges have not been filed yet.



A 33-year-old woman has died, and five others were injured after a three-car traffic crash in Lake County on Saturday.

What we know:

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on West Russell Road at Frontage Road in Wadsworth at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Mercedes-Benz, driven by a 37-year-old Rolling Meadows woman, was stopped at a stop sign at Frontage Road. Behind the woman was a 2016 Chevrolet Volt, driven by a 35-year-old Niles man. Then a 2020 Porsche Macan, driven by a 58-year-old Addison man, approached the stop sign behind the Chevrolet Volt. But the Porsche did not stop and rear-ended the Chevrolet at a high speed. The force of the crash pushed the Chevrolet Volt into the Mercedes-Benz.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old Niles woman, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet and another passenger, a 4-year-old girl from Niles, were also transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz and a passenger, a 40-year-old man from Schaumburg, were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the driver of the Porsche was impaired by alcohol. He is also in the hospital with injuries.

Charges have not yet been filed.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.