One person reported shot amidst large teen gathering outside Cicero movie theater

One person was apparently shot amidst a large gathering of young people in Cicero on Sunday night.

FOX 32 Chicago received a tip that about two hundred young people had gathered outside the AMC theater in Cicero, 4779 West Cermak Road., around 6:30 p.m. Over the summer, large teen gatherings have become known as "teen trends."

The teenagers were jumping on cars outside the theater.

Then, someone was shot near an Aldi across the street. There is no information available on that victim.

When FOX 32 Chicago arrived around 7:30, there were dozens of police squad cars from multiple agencies on scene, including River Grove and Cook County.

Many nearby businesses were closed as a result of the chaos.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.