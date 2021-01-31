Expand / Collapse search

One person shot while driving on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Near South Side
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A person was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday on the South Side.

About 12:30 p.m., they were southbound on Interstate 94 at 63rd Street when someone opened fire from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The person was taken to a hospital in non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Northbound local lanes south of 63rd were closed for an investigation, state police said.

This was the second expressway shooting in Chicago this weekend. In the other attack, a man was shot dead on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

