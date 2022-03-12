Online registration for some Chicago Park District spring programs opens on March 14

article

Online registration for the Chicago Park District's popular spring programs will start on March 14.

The Chicago Park District offers free programs like spring break camp at Loyola, Bogan and Abbott Parks, and all-day camps like a nature camp at Northerly Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $120.

Kids can play baseball, softball, tennis, soccer and many other sports. To see a full listing, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Registration opens on these dates:

Parks located west of California Avenue and all virtual programs will begin registration Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m.

Parks located east of California Avenue will begin registration Tuesday, March 15 at 9 a.m.

Gymnastics centers will begin registration Tuesday, March 15 at 12 p.m.

In-person registration for remaining spots will open at some locations on March 19.

Spring classes start on April 4. Spring break camps run from April 11 through April 15.

