'Operation Disrupt': Green signs in Chicago area forest preserves aim to prevent suicides

In response to rising rates of suicide, there's a new effort for people to find help in suburban forest preserves and park districts.

"Since the pandemic, we see a lot more visitors to the forest preserves, and we have gotten more calls for these kinds of situations with mental health issues," said David Barrios, Deputy Chief, Forest Preserve of Will County Police Department.

One high-profile case was the former United CEO who was found dead at Waterfall Glen in DuPage County, but forest preserves have had other suicides that don't make the headlines.

So now, green signs are popping up in green spaces, like in Hickory Creek Forest Preserve in Will County. They let people know help for suicidal people is a call or text away.

"Our goal is if someone sees a sign and they’re thinking about committing suicide, they see it, they call a number and they get help instead," said Barrios.

You’ll see the signs in Will County and DuPage County forest preserves, as well as in Naperville.

Beyond signage, officers are trained to respond.

"We’re not here to arrest people. We’re here to help people," said Barrios.

Another new effort aims to show the healing effects of nature.

"There's been a lot of studies lately that show spending time in nature is also good for your mind, your cognitive ability and also just your mental health – decrease stress and anxiety," said Barb McKittrick, Environmental Education Manager at the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer slow, meditative hikes designed to nurture mind, body and spirit in a program called "Nurtured by Nature."