DHS details arrests in suburban Chicago after violent incidents targeting federal immigration agents

The Brief Federal authorities arrested six U.S. citizens and three undocumented immigrants Wednesday during violent incidents targeting Border Patrol and CBP agents in suburban Chicago. Drivers allegedly attempted to ram federal vehicles, ignored commands, and injured one agent. Authorities say the arrests highlight increasing confrontations with agitators during immigration enforcement operations.



Federal authorities say they arrested six U.S. citizens and three undocumented immigrants Wednesday during a series of violent incidents targeting Border Patrol agents in suburban Chicago.

What we know:

The arrests came as officers carried out immigration enforcement operations as part of Operation Midway Blitz.

In Cicero, agents reported multiple confrontations, including one incident at 26th Street and Ogden Avenue where a pickup truck allegedly attempted to ram a Border Patrol vehicle. The truck also struck another civilian car before the driver was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Other incidents across the suburbs included drivers tailing or blocking federal vehicles, ignoring commands from officers, and in one case, threatening a law enforcement official with a hit.

Authorities said one driver in Glendale Heights reversed into a government vehicle, striking an agent’s knee while fleeing, before three undocumented immigrants were taken into ICE custody.

What they're saying:

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the arrests came amid a surge in assaults against agents.

"While conducting immigration enforcement operations in Cicero and Glendale Heights, agitators stalked law enforcement, rammed vehicles, fled scenes, injured agents, and caused multiple accidents across town—putting law enforcement and the public in danger," McLaughlin said.

In total, six U.S. citizens were charged with impeding operations or threatening officers, and three undocumented immigrants were placed into removal proceedings.