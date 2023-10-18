Organization donates 1,500 blankets to support Chicago migrants, unhoused individuals

The community is coming together to support migrants in Chicago, especially during these challenging times.

The efforts of organizations like The Angel Foundation are making a significant impact on the lives of those in need.

About 1,500 blankets were donated by the non-profit to help migrants and unhoused individuals in Chicago.

"These blankets have gone to active duty soldiers in the Middle East, orphanages in South America. If we can pray for someone and help someone that's what we do," said Chuck Hammett, founder of The Angel Foundation.

The blankets are going to individuals like Carla Rosato, an asylum seeker from Venezuela.

She traveled through seven countries, including the challenging Darien jungle, and reflected on the hardships many migrants endure.

"The trip was so very, very hard," said Rosato.

Rosato is currently sleeping on a police station floor.

The mother and grandmother traveled with her husband, daughter and grandchildren, while her son is on the way.

"We are grateful to the police officers, they are receiving us warmly. Even the situation we are living in this place we are feeling secure," said Rosato.

A church is also working hard to feed and clothe those individuals who need it most.

"Just a couple of months ago, we were averaging 30 to 40 people per week that were new arrivals, today we are seeing 90 to 100," said Fr. Manuel Dorantes, of St. Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church.

Volunteers and workers with St. Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Uptown come together every Wednesday to serve the unhoused and migrants.