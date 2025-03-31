Orland Park mayoral candidates differ on handling of ceasefire resolution, public safety

The Brief One of the most contentious races on the ballot in Tuesday's consolidated election is for the mayor of south suburban Orland Park. Two-term incumbent Keith Pekau is facing a challenge from Village Trustee Jim Dodge. Dodge has criticized Pekau for his handling of a ceasefire resolution, public safety and local taxes.



Voters all across Chicago's suburbs head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in several key races.

One of the more contentious is in the south suburb of Orland Park, where a two-term incumbent is facing a heated challenge.

Handling of ceasefire resolution

The backstory:

Former Orland Park Village Trustee Jim Dodge, a Republican, said he believes the town needs a change from two-term incumbent Keith Pekau, also a Republican, especially after a recent controversy over a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

Dodge said Pekau didn't respect the rights of pro-Palestinian demonstrators when he shut down an attempt to introduce a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

"They were gaveled down and then eventually kicked out of the room by the police at that meeting," Dodge said. "And the issue became how it was handled, improperly. You don’t insult American citizens expressing themselves at a public meeting in a legitimate forum."

In a written response to our questions, Pekau said the meeting shut down after protesters lodged threats against him: "The room was cleared to protect our staff, the public, and elected officials," Pekau told Fox 32. "Once the situation was safe and the meeting resumed, the doors were reopened—but no one returned. Notably, many of these same individuals returned to the next meeting, spoke again, and behaved in an orderly manner."

Public safety and taxes

Dig deeper:

Dodge said he offers a more moderate and civil approach to governing and differs with Pekau on issues like public safety, where he says police are asking for a change in work hours.

"Our cops would like to go to three days on 12-hour shifts and then have a little bit bigger break than the current shift structure. Almost all the towns around us are doing that, so we're starting to lose young police officers to other towns," he said.

In response, Pekau wrote: "Implementing 12-hour shifts would require a 25% increase in staffing just to maintain the current level of service. Multiple studies show that 12-hour shifts result in increased fatigue among officers, which raises the risk of injury to both officers and civilians. Simply put, Orland Park would be less safe."

Dodge also says he believes the town's sales tax rate, at 10.25%, is driving business away to surrounding communities.

"We're in the corner of southwest Cook County, so you have to be mindful of the tax structure in Will County, or even Tinley Park, which has a pretty healthy retail base, is lower than Orland Park," he said.

Pekau responded that he has attracted 5,000 jobs to the community, and said, "The State of Illinois and Cook County account for 9% of our 10.25% sales tax. Orland Park’s home rule sales tax is 1.25%—the same as neighboring Tinley Park."