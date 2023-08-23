Over $100M spent: Chicago's plea to Biden for relief in housing asylum seekers

A call was made to President Joe Biden Wednesday to take unilateral action to help defray the cost of housing and caring for the nearly 12,000 migrants who have arrived in Chicago since last summer.

Congressman Chuy Garcia joined a growing chorus of local Democrats asking the Biden Administration to do more to shoulder the growing financial burden of housing and caring for the asylum seekers taking up residence in police stations, staying in makeshift shelters and, just this week, attending Chicago Public Schools.

"President Biden talks often about the soul of the nation. It's time that we remind him that we are also a nation of immigrants and with anti-immigrant Republicans in control of the House, executive action is the only way that we can make a policy change to meet the moment," said Garcia.

This year alone, more than $100 million has been spent to house, feed and care for the influx of asylum seekers.

Garcia says some of those costs could be deferred if the Biden Administration would expand parole and work permits for both new and long-term migrant workers.

The congressman also reminded the White House that immigrants are taxpayers, too.

"Illinois immigrants contribute over $9.8 billion in federal taxes and 5.2 in state and local taxes. Immigrants have done their part, and it's time the administration does theirs," said Garcia.

For its part, the Biden Administration has asked Congress for an additional $600 million to be distributed to cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. However, there is no plan to allow undocumented asylum seekers to take jobs at this time.