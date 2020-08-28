Over 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 deaths

Health officials announced Friday 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 20 additional deaths due to the disease.

Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 229,483 cases and 7,997 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,383 specimens for a total of 3,924,305.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 4.1%, health officials said.

