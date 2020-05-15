Overnight storms prompt flash flood watch for Chicago area

Heavy rains are expected to continue falling over the Chicago area Friday morning, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch.

The weather advisory covers northeast Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana, and is in effect until 7 a.m., the weather service said. Several rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday have already flooded roadways in the area.

Officials believe the storms also caused lightning to strike a radar system at the National Weather Service Chicago office in Romeoville early Friday, the agency said in a tweet. Forecasters are relying on radar systems at O’Hare and Midway airports and other adjacent NWS radars until it can be repaired.

The rain is expected to taper off after about 9 a.m. Friday, the weather service said. Temperatures will rise as high as 71 degrees, before falling to a low of about 48 degrees.

The reprieve from the rain will be brief, with a new round of showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Saturday’s high temperature will be around 60 degrees, and climb to 67 degrees on Sunday.