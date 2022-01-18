Pair of restaurants cited for violating Chicago’s proof of vaccination order

The city has cited two more restaurants for violating Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order requiring certain establishments to check whether patrons have been vaccinated.

Last month, Lightfoot announced that restaurant, bar and gym patrons would need to show proof of vaccination before dining, drinking and exercising indoors.

Investigators with the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) conducted 87 investigations between Thursday and Sunday, issuing a pair of citations to both Moretti's in the Edison Park neighborhood and Acanto in the Loop.

Businesses accused of violating the mayor’s order can be issued two citations for flouting BACP and Chicago Department of Public Health requirements. While each violation can potentially trigger a fine between $100 and $10,000, some businesses could also face closure, according to the municipal code and the order.

Last week, city officials cited 16 businesses for violating Chicago's proof of vaccination order, 10 of them being restaurants.

