CPS CEO Pedro Martinez: I am not resigning

Tensions are escalating between supporters of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Pedro Martinez and Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has called for Martinez to resign.

This conflict comes as CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) prepare for critical face-to-face contract negotiations.

On Tuesday, Martinez broke his silence after refusing the mayor’s resignation request, stating his refusal stems from concerns that stepping down would create "a leadership vacuum and instability that could disrupt the strategic progress we've made to date."

In a strongly worded Tribune editorial, Martinez defended his position, accusing the mayor's office and CTU of launching a "fusillade of outright lies" aimed at pressuring him to resign amid tense contract talks.

"It's especially disruptive and unprecedented for a district to lose its CEO in the middle of labor negotiations with its teachers union," said Martinez.

A coalition of Latino civic leaders voiced their support for Martinez on Tuesday morning, with a spokesperson calling on the Mexican-American community to rally behind him.

"Let's be very, very, very clear: Brandon Johnson is disrespecting the Mexican community of Chicago," said Juan Rangel, candidate for elected school board. "By his actions of going on the attack of a CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, he's a role model not only for this community, but Chicago has become a national model of how you run a school district."

In addition, 21 alderpersons announced their support for Martinez, including Finance Committee Chair Pat Dowell and former CPS leaders Arne Duncan, Janice Jackson and Jesse Ruiz.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates disagrees, arguing that Martinez has failed to secure the necessary funding for higher teacher raises and increased staffing levels.

"Everything that our CEO is doing with respect to this contract negotiation and how closely connected it is to a budget is ridiculous," said Davis Gates. "As CEO, he can't just say 'I can't afford your contract,' he has to say, ‘This is how we are going to afford school in the city of Chicago.’"

Martinez plans to introduce a resolution before the School Board on Thursday, extending a moratorium on school closures.

Board members could potentially vote on Martinez's employment at that meeting, one that is sure to be highly attended.