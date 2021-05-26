Park Forest police receive surprise visit from hero officer

The Park Forest Police Department received a surprise visit Tuesday that brought big smiles.

Detective Tim Jones, who was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty five years ago, showed up during an in-house training session, according to a Facebook post from Park Forest police.

Jones stopped by the police department with his father, retired Country Club Hills Chief of Police William Jones, and was able to see many of his friends and colleagues.

During his visit, Park Forest police presented Jones with an honorary detective badge that was approved by the Village Board of Trustees in March, according to the post.

He was also shown his honorary desk in the Investigations Division office, complete with a nameplate and sticky notes of his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. Police say that is Jones' only flaw.

Park Forest police say Jones' recovery is ongoing but he continues to smile.

"Tim, critically wounded in the line of duty in 2016, continues to recover, continues to fight, and continues to smile," the post said. "And that’s why so many people consider him a hero. He’ll always be our hero."