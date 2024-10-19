Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Vernon Hills

A 30-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street in Vernon Hills Friday night.

The crash occurred around 10:43 p.m. in the 900 block of South Milwaukee Avenue. Police said the woman was struck while trying to cross the northbound lanes.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said impairment was not suspected.

South Milwaukee Avenue was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a 30-year-old Vernon Hills resident. Further identification has been withheld pending notification of the family.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is assisting Vernon Hills police with the ongoing investigation.