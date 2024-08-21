Pelosi on urging Biden to step aside: 'I cried over this'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday acknowledged her role in encouraging President Joe Biden to step aside, a decision she said she found emotionally difficult.

Speaking at the University Club of Chicago during a conversation with political advisor David Axelrod, Pelosi reflected on the pressure she faced while urging Biden to reconsider his campaign, particularly after his troubled June debate performance. Though Pelosi had publicly expressed concern about Biden’s faltering campaign, it has been reported that she may have exerted more influence behind the scenes.

"I cried over this," Pelosi said. "I was sad about it. But we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Pelosi also emphasized that her concerns were focused on campaign strategy, not Biden's leadership.

"My point is, we needed a better campaign," she told Axelrod. "It wasn’t about his leading. Elections have ramifications. We needed a better campaign."

Axelrod pressed Pelosi to elaborate, mentioning reports that she had warned Biden in private meetings that his polling could jeopardize Democratic chances in both the Senate and House.

"I’m asking you what it meant to you to have that conversation with him," Axelrod said.

"We’re not going to have that conversation now," an agitated Pelosi responded. "What we’re doing now is to say, great sacrifice was made here. Great patriotism was demonstrated."

Despite the tension, Pelosi praised Biden's leadership, calling his presidency "extraordinarily consequential" during her speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.