Person of interest briefly detained in connection with Des Plaines homicide, police say

The Brief A Des Plaines man identified as a person of interest in a July 23 homicide was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop but was released without charges the next morning. The case involves the fatal shooting of Joseph Kalamaris, 33, of Rosemont, who was found dead in a parked car in the 900 block of North Avenue. Police located the suspect’s vehicle in Wheeling after a brief foot pursuit; the investigation remains ongoing.



A man considered a person of interest in a recent homicide in northwest suburban Des Plaines was taken into custody but then released, authorities said.

What we know:

The case stems from a fatal shooting that occurred around 4:25 p.m. July 23 in the 900 block of North Avenue.

Police said Joseph Kalamaris, 33, of Rosemont, was found shot to death inside a parked vehicle. Family members discovered the body and called 911.

Investigators later identified a Des Plaines man as a person of interest.

On the night of the homicide, officers attempted to stop the person of interest's vehicle on Willow Road, west of the Interstate 294 exit in Northbrook. However, the driver fled at a high speed, and officers did not pursue, according to authorities.

The Wheeling Police Department was alerted and found the vehicle in the 300 block of Mors Avenue after the driver fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood. Authorities took the man into custody at 10:17 p.m.

RELATED: Homicide investigation launched after man found shot to death in Des Plaines

What's next:

No charges were filed, and the man was released from custody at 10:53 a.m. Monday, according to the Des Plaines Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.