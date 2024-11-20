Person of interest released in shooting of retired Chicago police sergeant

A person of interest in the shooting of a retired Chicago police sergeant Monday in Chicago's North Center neighborhood has been released.

On Monday night, police said they were questioning a person of interest in the shooting of the 74-year-old man, but that person has since been released without charges, according to a statement. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The retired sergeant was getting out of his vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Berteau Avenue when two people began shooting at him.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to one of his arms and a graze wound to his neck.

The injuries were considered life-threatening, but his condition has improved while he continues to be treated in the ICU, Ald. Matthew Martin (47th Ward) said in a statement Tuesday.

Martin said surveillance video appeared to show the retired sergeant engaged in an argument with the suspects before the shooting began.

Police do not believe the incident was part of an attempted robbery or carjacking.