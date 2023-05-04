Person struck by offender riding ATV near South Loop film set: police
CHICAGO - A person was struck by an offender riding an ATV near a film set in the South Loop Friday afternoon.
At about 5:30 p.m., a male victim was near a film set in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when he was struck by an unknown offender riding an ATV, police said.
The offender then left the ATV, dropped a handgun and fled the area.
The victim was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No offenders are in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.