Person struck by offender riding ATV near South Loop film set: police

A person was struck by an offender riding an ATV near a film set in the South Loop Friday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m., a male victim was near a film set in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when he was struck by an unknown offender riding an ATV, police said.

The offender then left the ATV, dropped a handgun and fled the area.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No offenders are in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.