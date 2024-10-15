Petey's Bungalow in Oak Lawn closes for good after more than six decades

The Brief Petey's Bungalow, a well-loved Oak Lawn supper club, is closing after 63 years in business. Owner Petey Kattos, 91, has decided to retire, marking the end of a family-run restaurant started with his late wife, Mary. The restaurant served as a community hub for celebrations and special occasions for generations.



Petey’s Bungalow, a beloved Oak Lawn supper club, is closing its doors for good after 63 years of serving the community.

The restaurant has been a cornerstone of the neighborhood, where generations of customers have celebrated birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, and other special occasions. But the time has come for owner Petey Kattos, 91, to retire, marking the end of an era for the family-run business.

Kattos, originally from Greece, opened the restaurant with his late wife, Mary, in pursuit of the American dream. Since Mary’s passing last year, Kattos has continued to run the broiler at the restaurant, but recently decided it was time to close up shop.

Featured article

On the final day of service, a line of loyal customers gathered to pay their respects and share memories. Inside, the staff—many of whom have worked at Petey’s for years—greeted familiar faces and reminisced with patrons one last time.

"He’s got a mind that is unbelievably sharp, he remembers everything—everybody’s names, everybody’s order, what they’ve been eating for the past 60 years," said Maureen Morrison, an employee. "He’s amazing, and he is still running the broiler today."

Sandy Duleba-Meyer, another employee, reflected on the strong bond between the staff and their customers. "It’s family here, our customers are our family. It’s like a second home," she said.

The kitchen is set to close at 9 p.m., officially ending the restaurant’s six-decade run.