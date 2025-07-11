Expand / Collapse search

IN PHOTOS: Severe storms pass through Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  July 11, 2025 7:01pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago is facing another round of severe storms on Friday and all hazards are possible, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and torrential rain. 

The storms may also lead to a flash flooding threat. 

The National Weather Service has placed most of the Chicago area under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk and a Level 2/4 flash flooding risk. Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties have been upgraded to an enhanced risk by the Storm Prediction Center.

Viewer Photos:

Several FOX 32 Chicago viewers sent in photos that captured the storms passing through the Chicago area. You can view them below: 

