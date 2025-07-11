IN PHOTOS: Severe storms pass through Chicago area

Chicago is facing another round of severe storms on Friday and all hazards are possible, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and torrential rain.

The storms may also lead to a flash flooding threat.

The National Weather Service has placed most of the Chicago area under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk and a Level 2/4 flash flooding risk. Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties have been upgraded to an enhanced risk by the Storm Prediction Center.

