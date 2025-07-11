IN PHOTOS: Severe storms pass through Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago is facing another round of severe storms on Friday and all hazards are possible, including damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and torrential rain.
The storms may also lead to a flash flooding threat.
The National Weather Service has placed most of the Chicago area under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk and a Level 2/4 flash flooding risk. Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties have been upgraded to an enhanced risk by the Storm Prediction Center.
Viewer Photos:
Several FOX 32 Chicago viewers sent in photos that captured the storms passing through the Chicago area. You can view them below:
Storm clouds rolling into Dixon, Ill. (Savannah Wade )